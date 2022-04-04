The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition is a celebratory model to mark the 12-year journey of the premium hatchback in India.

Volkswagen India is celebrating 12 years of its premium hatchback, the Polo, with the launch of the Legend Edition. The life of the Polo began back in 2009, with the start of production and then the market launch in 2010. The Volkswagen Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the brand’s Chakan plant in Pune.

The Polo was also one of the first made-in-India hatchbacks in the segment that offered dual airbags as a standard offering and received a four-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014. In fact, the Polo has over 300,000 lakh customers in India, which is quite impressive.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition” for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.”

The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition is a celebratory model to mark the glorious journey of the Polo in India. The Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI engine mated to a six-speed automatic torque converter; and puts out 110PS and 175Nm of torque.

To mark the iconic legacy, the edition will come with the “Legend” title on the fender and boot badge. It will also comprise side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to accentuate the look of the carline making it sportier.