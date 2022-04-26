The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil.

TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership agreement with PETRONAS, an alliance that will see the progressive energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team. In fact, it has been rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

This particular outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season. PETRONAS is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta to the team that will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

KN Radhakrishnan, CEO TVS Motor Company: “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS: “PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions.”

The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro – which will be available for consumers in the high street market across India in May 2022.