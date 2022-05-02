The disc brake-equipped TVS Ntorq 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform, voice assist and 60+ 'hi-tech' features.

After releasing a couple of teasers on social media recently, TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the Ntorq 125 XT. Priced at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the disc brake-equipped TVS Ntorq 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform, which is Bluetooth-enabled paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. This new variant of the Ntorq comes with a segment-first coloured TFT and LCD console.

It even boasts of 60+ ‘hi-tech’ features like Voice Assist, TVS IntelliGO technology (start-stop system) and more. Apart from the features, it also comes with different alloy wheels and a brand new Neon Green paint job as well. Furthermore, the TVS SmartXonnect TM app-related features a refreshing UI and multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Ntorq 125 has become the preferred sporty 125 cc scooter with distinctive attributes, built on three key pillars of style, performance and technology. And after its remarkable success story in India and abroad of the TVS Ntorq Super Squad Edition (Marvel association), TVS Ntorq Race Edition XP SmartXonnectTM (the most powerful 125 performance scooter), we now are happy to introduce the TVS Ntorq 125 XT that is based around connectivity and technology. The TVS Ntorq 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features like the industry's first Hybrid TFT console, TVS SmartXonnectTM now with “SmartXtalk”, “SmartXtrack”, and “TVS IntelliGo” among many others. The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS Ntorq experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles.”

The scooter also lets you track the food delivery status and is capable of notifying social media platform alerts. The Ntorq 125 XT also comes with new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal. TVS’ latest product in the Indian market continues to be powered by the same 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 9bhp and 10.5Nm of torque.