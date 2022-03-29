Toyota Kirloskar Motor to increase vehicle prices from April 1
The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input costs, including raw materials.
Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.
On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month. Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1.
