In a bid to consolidate its position in the Indian market, Japanese automaker Toyota will be launching at least 3 new SUVs and 1 new MPV this year. These include the Hyryder, Land Cruiser, Innova Hycross and the new generation of the urban cruiser.

Toyota, the Japanese automaker, had recently launched the new Glanza. The hatchback will soon be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. In order to further consolidate its position in India, Toyota is set to launch a number of vehicles in the country in the remainder of 2022.

The most anticipated of these is the compact SUV HyRyder which is poised to take on the Hyundai Creta. Other than that, Toyota is also working on a new Land Cruiser and an all-new Innova HyCross. The company is also working on the next-gen Fortuner, which will be introduced in 2023 with a diesel hybrid engine.

We take a look at some of the upcoming vehicles that Toyota will be launching this year.

3 New SUVS to be launched by Diwali 2022

Toyota will launch 3 different types of SUVs by Diwali this year. The company will apparently unveil the new generation of the Hyryder on July 1, 2022. It is expected to be launched a couple of months after being unveiled, most probably by August or September. The Hyryder will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-B or DNGA platform, which will also underpin Maruti’s YFG mid-sized SUV. The compact SUV will be offered with two engine options, a 1.5L petrol with mild hybrid and a 1.5L petrol with a stronger hybrid unit.

The company will also introduce the new Urban Cruiser in the next few months. It will be based on the new Maruti Brezza, which is scheduled to be launched on June 30, 2022. It will come with a host of design changes, an all-new interior and a new 1.5L K15C petrol engine.

Toyota will also be launching its flagship SUV, the new version of the Land Cruiser in the Indian market by August 2022. Toyota has also started accepting pre-bookings for the new Land Cruiser LC300. It is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 305bhp and 700Nm of torque. It is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

A new MPV - Innova Hycross

Toyota will also launch the new generation of the Innova, called the Innova HyCross before the end of this year. It is expected to be unveiled during the festive season, most probably around Diwali.

Instead of a ladder-on frame chassis, the new Toyota Innova HyCross will be based on Toyota’s global TNGA-C or GA-C platform.

The new model is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid powertrain, which could be the localised version of the new THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II). This system has a twin-motor setup calibrated to deliver high ‘step-off’ torque and better efficiency.