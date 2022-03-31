The Toyota Hilux is available in three variants - 4x4 (MT) Standard, 4x4 (MT) High and 4x4 (AT) High.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has finally announced the price for Hilux in India. The rugged pick-up has been priced between Rs 33.99 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). There are a total of three variants to choose from - 4x4 (MT) Standard, 4x4 (MT) High and 4x4 (AT) High. In case you're wondering, the middle variant is priced at Rs 35.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the announcement of the price of Toyota Hilux, Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspirations from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand."

Globally, the Hilux has crossed the sales milestone of 20 million units in over 180 countries. Through more than five decades and eight generations, the Toyota Hilux has created quite a name for itself in the rugged world of off-roading. It's also known to be one of the most reliable cars in Toyota's vast stable. Furthermore, off-road enthusiasts will be happy to know that that Hilux comes with a water wading capability of 700mm.

This latest iteration is based on the Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform and is powered by the same 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine as the Fortuner. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The MT variants produce 204hp and 420Nm of torque, while the AT variant produces 80Nm of more torque, taking the figure to 500Nm.

Further to facilitate an awesome digital experience, the Toyota virtual showroom enables customers to enjoy the Hilux from the comfort of their homes. Customers can now get a 360-degree external and internal view, check out all the available variants and colours, experience the key features and get a variant-wise comparison, as well.