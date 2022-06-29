Toyota is working on an an all new electric car, which it is co-developing with Maruti Suzuki. Although not a lot is known about the car as of now, what we do know, is that it will have a launch, sometime in 2023-24.

Toyota is working to launch a brand new electric car in the Indian market. Its testing is likely to begin sometime next year. Currently, the carmaker is busy with its component engineering. The new Toyota electric car will be developed under Toyota and Suzuki's joint venture. As of now, the details of the EV are rather scarce.

Meanwhile, the Japanese automaker is getting ready to enter into the mid-size SUV segment with the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Co-developed with Suzuki, the model will make its world debut on 1st July and its launch will take place in the month of August or September 2022. The company has already confirmed that its upcoming SUV will have a hybrid powertrain. It’s likely to feature Suzuki’s 1.5L K15C Dualjet naturally aspirated petrol engine with both mild and strong hybrid technology.

Reports suggest that the Toyota Hyryder mild hybrid version will have a power output of 103bhp with 137Nm. Its hybrid variant will produce 115bhp. There will be three gearboxes on offer, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic and an e-CVT. Interestingly, the e-CVT automatic transmission will be offered with the hybrid variant only. The new Toyota mid-size SUV will be available with FWD and AWD system options. The latter will again be available with the hybrid version only.

A teaser video that was recently released showed that the new Toyota SUV will have a dual-tone dashboard with brown and black leather with silver accents finish. It might borrow its infotainment unit from the higher trim of the new Maruti Baleno hatchback. Features such as a heads-up-display, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, rear AC vents, a digital instrument console, cruise control and an electronic stability program might also be on offer.

Besides the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the automaker will bring in the updated Toyota Urban Cruiser sub-4 meter SUV in the upcoming months.