Check out our list of the top upcoming new car launches in the month of April!

The month of March saw quite a number of car launches in the country. We got the Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, BMW X4, Lexus NX and a whole lot more. In that regard, the month of April also promises to come with quite a number of launches, as the Indian auto industry slowly climbs its way back to normalcy. So, is it wise to buy a new car right now or wait for the right car? Well, that's the reason we've compiled a list of the top five most exciting car launches coming up next month. Hopefully, these upcoming top new car launches should help in answering that question!

Maruti Suzuki XL6

A number of spy shots have already surfaced on the internet, which points to a number of design-based updates to the updated XL6 MPV. We could also see a revision of the features list, just like the Baleno, with a whole host of segment-first features, to combat the threat posed by the Kia Carens. Although it won't be as heavy an update as the Baleno, there will certainly be a number of distinguishing features. One major change expected on the XL6 has to be the addition of the six-speed torque converter unit instead of the outdated four-speed one.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Just like the XL6, the Ertiga, too, will come with a number of cosmetic changes. Again, the six-speed torque converter could make its way to the Ertiga as well. In terms of differences between the upcoming XL6 and Ertiga, there's the usual body cladding on the former, that should be carried forward, while the rear-end could be pretty much the same on both models. However, the front-end, like the current-generation models, could be unique to each. One other area where the Ertiga will set itself apart is the CNG department.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Trusted online sources report that the XC40 Recharge as already been listed on Volvo's India website. In case you're wondering, it's priced at Rs 75 lakh, which is quite a tidy sum of money, given that this the all-electric version of Volvo's entry-level SUV. However, do note that these prices have not been confirmed yet by the Swedish automaker. It's expected to come with a 78kWh battery pack, 400-odd kilometres of range and 408hp of peak power.

Toyota Hilux

After halting the booking process not too long ago, Toyota will reportedly get it back online in the month of April. This will be a welcome decision for all those eagerly waiting to get their hands on the utterly reliable and robust Hilux pick-up in India. The pricing is expected to be around the Rs 30 lakh mark, and once it does arrive, it will square off against the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Since the Fortuner and Hilux are extremely similar, expect it to share features, powertrains and components with the SUV.

Honda City Hybrid

The Honda City has been around in India for quite a while and has been constant on roads all around the country. It's come in four different generations and then Honda launched the fifth-generation model in India last year. Now, there are reports that suggest that the Japanese automaker could be bringing a hybrid model capable of returning an astonishing 27.7 km/l (claimed), which should make things quite interesting. Although, the Honda City Hybrid will command a premium over the standard version.

Apart from these cars, there could also be a number of other launches, as well. Online reports suggest that the updated BMW X6 could also be launched in the month of April. There are also rumours that suggest that the CNG-equipped Baleno could also make its way to the market. In all honesty, it's rather hard to pinpoint exactly which models will arrive. But, there can be calculated guesses made on information put out by trusted sources. Some of the most exciting launches post April have to be the Volkswagen Virtus and Jeep Meridian.