Does the Tata Nexon EV Max make a stronger case for an affordable yet usable electric car over the standard version of the Nexon EV? We took it for a spin recently to answer that question for you!

There are a number of automotive brands out there that still feel that the electric car is a thing of the future, or at least, the near future. However, one homegrown brand that feels differently is Tata Motors. In fact, the company has just launched an upgraded version of the best selling electric car in India (by far). So, what was the point? Did the Nexon EV really need an upgraded version? Essentially, what sets it apart from the standard version? That’s what I’m here to answer for you! I recently took the Tata Nexon EV Max for a little run around New Delhi to find out!

How is it different from the standard Tata Nexon EV?

From the outside, there isn’t a lot, to be honest. The biggest change you’ll find is the Nexon EV Max-exclusive ‘Intensi-teal’ paint scheme, dual-tone treatment and five-spoke alloy wheels. That’s it. There isn’t even a badge that says ‘Max’ anywhere on the Nexon, which makes this car feel more like a facelift. Do note that the standard or regular Nexon EV is sold alongside this version.

On the inside, in terms of sheer cosmetic changes, there isn’t a lot either. There’s just the interior beige theme, which is specific to the Nexon EV Max. But, that’s where it all changes. Tata Motors has made a considerable amount of effort in making improvements where it matters most. For example, the Nexon EV Max comes with a larger battery pack, which is a 40.5kWh unit. That’s a whole 10.3kWh more than the standard Nexon EV’s 30.2kWh battery pack. It even contains 30 percent more cells than the latter.

The Nexon EV Max produces 143hp and 250Nm, which is 14hp and 5Nm more than the regular Nexon EV, which was no slouch anyway. Tata Motors officials claim that the 0-100km/hr spring can be done in under 9 seconds now, which is quite quick given the size and body shape of the Nexon EV Max. Speaking of which, the Nexon EV Max weighs nearly 100 kilograms more, thanks to the larger battery and additional features, which we will get to shortly. Although, the company boffins have made the effort of improving the spring rates, adjusting the damping and even tuned the bush stiffness to counteract the additional weight. The level of detail doesn’t end there since the floor structure has been modified to fit the larger batteries. Crucially, this hasn’t affected space and even the boot space remains the same as before at 350 litres.

Another area of improvement is the range, which now stands at a claimed 437 kilometres, which is 125 kilometres more than the standard version of the Nexon EV. To be honest, that isn’t really real world figures. After my whole day of driving the Nexon EV Max, I had done roughly 200 kilometres and the range at the end of the day was about 70 to 80 kilometres. But, that has to do a lot with my slightly enthusiastic driving style. A bit more gentleness with the throttle should yield more precious juice for the go. To that effect, Tata Motors is offering the Nexon EV Max with a 7.2kW AC fast charger, which obviously costs more than the standard 3.3kW AC charger. This also means that the larger battery takes more time to fill up, but the 7.2kW AC fast charger does cut down the time to a claimed five to six hours.

Is there more?

Very much so, like I said, Tata Motors has made changes where it matters most. Sure, a few cosmetic changes would’ve been welcome but you have to remember, the Nexon is a very good looking car. So, why change something that isn’t broken? Nevertheless, there are a few downsides as well. The ground clearance, for example, is now lower than before - 10mm to be exact. That isn’t a lot but doesn’t mean the Nexon EV Max is easier to get in and out of. That’s because the battery is housed under the floor, one has to step slightly higher to get into the car. But, once you’re inside, the Nexon EV Max is a pretty nice place to sit in. There’s plenty of room at the back for two passengers and the front seats are pretty supportive and comfortable as well.

One area of complaint I have is the quality of the interior. The Nexon EV Max is more expensive but certain cheap plastics and panel gaps make for a rather annoying fly in the otherwise well-rounded ointment. You’ll be glad to know though, I haven’t gotten to the features yet. There are quite a number of additions on that front but first, there’s the new three-level regenerative braking, which is now adjustable. The regular Nexon EV gets it too but isn’t adjustable like it is on the Nexon EV Max. This is quite a welcome addition as it genuinely aids single pedal driving, especially while going downhill or in heavy traffic conditions.

Other than all of this, there are additional features, too! The Tata Nexon EV Max gets ventilated front seats, which by the way, aren’t that easy to find. Apart from that, there’s the new jewelled gear knob, which one has to be quite patient with while shifting. Tata has also added multiple drive modes (Eco, City and Sport), which really do make quite a difference in the way the car delivers the power and torque on offer. Special shout out to the ‘Sport’ mode, which was my favourite of the lot. Then there’s the auto-hold, electronic parking brake, a wireless charger right next to the slightly small and non-adjustable centre armrest, an air purifier and cruise control as well. To keep up with the times, the Nexon EV Max comes with 48+ connected car tech features and smartwatch integration.

What’s it like to drive?

So, what’s the situation like in the hot seat? To be perfectly clear, there’s nothing quite like driving an electric vehicle. The additional power and torque aren’t really that much more prominent because of the added weight but the Nexon EV Max still has plenty of poke on the go. Engage the sport mode by clicking the button right next to the new gear knob and after the annoying announcement is done, you’ll see the traction control struggling to keep the Nexon EV Max from spinning its wheels and trying to handle the torque steer as well. The steering weighs in really well at high speeds but needs constant correction to stay in a straight line. However, it isn’t too heavy at low speeds and is fairly easy to operate in everyday traffic conditions.

But, the true party piece is the ride comfort and the balance of the chassis. The Nexon EV feels planted on the highway and handles undulations on the road with absolute ease. The regen system works well when one is in the mood for taking it easy and getting some precious charge back into the battery. Yes, I did mention the slightly inferior cabin quality but that all seems to fade away when one is cocooned in silence going about their business with a minimum of fuss. There’s a quiet joy about the Nexon EV Max that’s just impossible for an internal combustion car of the same size to match. And although I did not get to spend that much time with the Nexon EV, it’s easy to see that it strikes a great balance between ride quality, power delivery and features on offer.

Is it more bang for your buck?

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux - prices for which range between Rs 17.74 lakh and Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). That makes roughly Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh more than the standard Nexon EV. So, is it worth it? I certainly think so. There’s a lot more one gets for their money, and don’t forget that Tata has made improvements where it matters the most. The Tata Nexon EV Max isn’t just a novelty item, it’s capable of being your daily driver and will surely be remembered as the pioneer of affordable electric cars in our country. Just for that, it demands your attention.