Tata Motors officials state the Avinya concept will be introduced to the market by 2025.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has unveiled a brand new EV concept called the Avinya. In case you’re wondering, Avinya is derived from the Sanskrit language and translates to innovation. The Avinya concept is based on Tata’s Gen 3 architecture and will be the basis for a number of new electric vehicles from the homegrown automaker. Tata Motors officials state the Avinya concept will be introduced to the market by 2025.

Speaking at this landmark occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the Avinya concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the Avinya concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement. Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well.”

Adding to this, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for us at TPEM to present the Avinya concept to the world, a vision pivotal in signalling a ‘New Paradigm’. Holding on to its values of Simplicity, Timelessness, Effortlessness and Grace, the Avinya is not only a concept but is our new identity, an identity which is here to challenge the status quo. It gives me an intense sense of optimism to present a new typology of vehicles that will introduce the automobile industry to options beyond mobility – a tranquil space which will offer you a complete sensory experience while on the move. At its heart, the Avinya concept has ‘IN’, which demonstrates our Indian roots and highlights how we pride ourselves in discovering new ways to move and power vehicles. The Avinya concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while travelling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life.”

The Avinya concept is said to be originally inspired by a catamaran. Tata believes that it combines the essence of a premium hatch with the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV. To our eyes, it sort of brings back the concept of the estate car. A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is a new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to Tata’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs. Then, of course, there are the ‘Butterfly’ doors, which add a touch of class to the concept vehicle.

Tata has also fitted the Avinya concept with a skydome that enhances the overall sense of space and natural light. That’s not all, there is also the funky steering wheel design, voice-activated systems, swivelling seats and an aroma diffuser for creating a relaxed aura. Furthermore, the Avinya concept is designed with lesser screen time in mind. Taking this into consideration the Avinya concept has been made screen-less, to bar any distractions inside the car and create a stress-free environment for the mind and soul.

The Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture is built with the use of next-gen materials, efficient electronic componentry and proprietary energy management strategies & algorithms for efficiency management. There is extensive use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness which helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management. Furthermore, the battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kilometres range in under 30 minutes.