Royal Enfield has commenced deliveries of the 120th year Anniversary Limited Edition 650 Twin motorcycles - the specially designed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - to customers in India. Unveiled at EICMA 2021, these motorcycles are conceptualized and designed in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy of 120 years. A total of only 480 units were produced and distributed across four regions with 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia, comprising 60 Continental GT 650s and 60 Interceptor INT 650s. Royal Enfield sold 120 units of these limited edition motorcycles through an online flash sale in India in the month of December last year.

Both these motorcycles come with a unique black-chrome colour scheme, complemented by blacked-out components with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black colour schemes. The motorcycles adorn a specially hand-crafted die-cast badge on the fuel tank and also bear the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. The motorcycles are equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors, amongst others, in a black disguise to complement the overall design.

The online flash sale that went live on December 6, 2021, saw an enthusiastic response from buyers across the country with over 17,000 registrations prior to the sale. In fact, RE claims that 120 units of these limited-edition motorcycles were sold in under 120 seconds. Earlier this week, the company began simultaneous deliveries of these limited edition anniversary motorcycles to customers across the country. Among several passionate motorcycling enthusiasts, Royal Enfield had the honour of delivering these limited edition motorcycles to a few celebrated and renowned personalities across the board.