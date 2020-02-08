Restless for Tomorrow: Why the Future Belongs to You

Mercedes-Benz is a brand that is associated with successful moments that you remember for life: A promotion, a million-dollar deal, an anniversary, a gift, a graduation. The brand has always looked to the future, bettering itself on every front. Be it sophisticated, luxurious cars or technologically advanced cars that breathe performance Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront.

So when the brand takes center-stage at the 15th Auto Expo this year, all eyes are bound to be on it. And from what we know, the brand won’t disappoint. Let’s a quick look at the Mercedes-Benz flagship for Auto Expo 2020:

A-Class Limousine: This is one of the most hotly-awaited sedans in India. Designed for the younger generation, the car will make heads turn when you driving it, and will make you swoon when you are in it. Style? Check. Next-generation tech? Check. Performance? Double-check. Space? Check.

Alluring and athletic, the A-Class Limousine stands out in the crowd of other cars thanks to its wide, subtly forward-facing grille that is anchored by the Mercedes Star. With turbo power, seven speeds, four drive modes, and a lowered suspension, the A-Class is as powerful as it is beautiful. The room in the A-Class is ample, so it doesn’t matter even if the vehicle is going to be chauffeur-driven.

The predictive MBUX feature -- a combination of a touchscreen, center console touchpad and touch-control Buttons only adds to the appeal.

The dashboard menu is not going to be a problem for anyone who has driven a Merc or used a smartphone. Just scroll, swipe and select from illustrated menus on the dual dash displays. It’s that easy.

For decades, consumers have always looked forward to Mercedes launches. The brand has always been a symbol of aspiration, coming up with the next innovation that would blow people’s socks off. The A-Class is the perfect embodiment of the brand’s ‘Restless for Tomorrow’ India motto for 2020. It’s targetted towards the generation of tomorrow, that aspires to live today with the luxury of tomorrow and the technology of tomorrow. This sedan will go a long way in further strengthening Mercedes-Benz’s sedan portfolio in the country.

Apart from the A-Class, there are a couple of other launches on the cards at the Auto Expo:

AMG GT: The fastest AMG ever to make its India debut, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 door Coupe, the world’s fastest series production four-seater will grace the stage at Auto Expo 2020.

GLA India showcase: The new GLA has already made its global debut in December 2019, complete with new headlamps, a new grille and a reworked front bumper. The new design coupled with the tech facelift can make the GLA a hotcake when it comes to today’s generation that wants a vehicle that can multi-task as something you can drive to your office as well as for those adventurous trips that might take you off the road.

EQ 1886 : The name EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence” and is derived from the Mercedes-Benz brand values of “Emotion and Intelligence”. This vehicle is a direct commitment from Mercedes-Benz towards creating a sustainable ecosystem of services, technologies and innovations.

V-Class Marco Polo: It looks like India has fallen in love with the Mercedes-Benz V-Class series. The Marco Polo is the third V-Class machine to be launched in the country in just over a year. This is the first luxury camper to be launched in India, and comes with a kitchen area (that includes two gas burners, sink, refrigerator and a folding table), and enough room for up to four people to sleep. The camper is available in two versions: Marco Polo Horizon (Price starts at Rs 1.38 crore) and Marco Polo (starts at Rs 1.46 crore).

The Mercedes-Benz Pavilion will be situated in Hall 15 of the Auto Expo. Make sure it’s your first port of call.

This is a partnered content.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.