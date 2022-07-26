Porsche has launched the new Cayenne Turbo GT in India for a starting price of Rs 2.57 Crores. Apart from the cosmetic changes, there are a number of key improvements in the drivetrain and suspension of the new Cayenne Turbo GT, making it much faster and agile than previous Cayennes.

Porsche has officially unveiled the latest generation of the Cayenne Turbo GT, its flagship SUV in India. Porsche has priced the Cayenne Turbo GT at Rs 2.57 Crores plus options ex-showroom.

Styling-wise, the Cayenne GT has much larger air intakes at the front, which gives it a very aggressive and sportier look. The Cayenne Turbo GT also has a carbon roof and black wheel arches and comes with 22-inch wheels. It gets a roof spoiler with carbon side plates fitted to it, which, Porsche says increases the downforce at the car’s top speed by up to 40 kilograms

The new generation of the Cayenne GT Turbo brings in a lot more than just cosmetic changes. The Cayenne Turbo GT is the legendary German sports car maker’s fastest ICE SUV.

No wonder that the latest generation Cayenne GT Turbo holds the track record at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife racing track with a time of 7:38.9 minutes.

There are proper fast sports cars that wouldn’t be able to set that sort of a time, so that should give you a good estimation just how fast the new Cayenne GT Turbo is

The new Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that makes 631bhp and 850Nm of torque. This makes the Cayenne Turbo GT dish out an additional 90bhp and 80Nm over the Cayenne Turbo Coupé. The Cayenne Turbo GT goes from 0-100 kmph in about 3.3 seconds.

The reason behind this vast difference in performance comes down to the new components that Porsche has used in the powertrain of the Turbo GT. There is a newly designed and developed crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, timing chain drive and torsional vibration dampers. All these new parts ensure that the Turbo GT is much faster and offers a more dynamic driving experience.

The Cayenne Turbo GT comes with an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission and a slightly modified version of Porsche’s Traction Management system or PTM. Porsche’s Traction Management is an all-time active four-wheel drive system that comes with a lockable centre differential.

In India, the Cayenned Turbo GT is paired with 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tyres. This makes the front set of wheels an inch wider than the Turbo Coupe. The Cayenne Turbo GT also comes standard with a ceramic brakes.

Porsche has worked a lot on the new Turbo GT’s chassis and has even turned up the suspension to ensure a much tighter control. The new Cayenne Turbo GT has been lowered by 17 millimetres when compared to the standard Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Porsche has further increased the rigidity of the three-chamber air suspension system by up to 15 per cent. Which gives it a much sportier ride.

Handling, it seems, has been given a higher priority.