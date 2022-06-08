Porsche hopes to reassure car buyers in purchasing pre-owned models through the introduction of this business model

Porsche India has launched the ‘Porsche Approved’ programme in the country. Just so you know, this programme offers a warranty on pre-owned cars for a minimum of 12 months, including access to the Porsche Assistance 24-hour roadside service after passing a 111-point inspection. In fact, Porsche made the announcement at their Kochi dealership, wherein the first customer under this brand new programme received his pre-owned 911 GT3.

The aforementioned 12-month warranty includes repairs to all vehicle components including labour charges, except consumables and wear and tear parts such as wiper blades, tyres, fluids and brake pads. While the term depends on the age of the vehicle, it is said to cover any Porsche that has not completed 200,000 km and is up to six years old.

Brand Director of Porsche India, Manolito Vujicic says Porsche Approved aims to ensure that more Porsches will remain active on Indian roads for many years to come: “Our Porsche Approved programme offers a high level of quality by passing a 111- point check on every pre-owned Porsche. This means that every vehicle should meet the standard of its original condition and thus enhances the value of any model carrying the ‘Approved’ seal. With this seal we certify that only genuine Porsche parts have been used and installed by qualified Porsche technicians.”

Porsche hopes to reassure car buyers in purchasing pre-owned models through the introduction of this business model. FYI, the Porsche Approved programme only includes Porsche vehicles. Those interested can explore the range online through the Porsche Finder, as the ‘Approved’ models are said to receive the same care as new Porsche vehicles.