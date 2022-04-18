Okinawa has initiated the recall amid various instances of fire in electric two-wheelers across the country.

Electric scooter maker Okinawa Autotech said it is recalling 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to check and fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. The initiative is part of the company's comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, the company said in a statement.

Okinawa has initiated the recall amid various instances of fire in electric two-wheelers across the country. "The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships pan India," Okinawa Autotech stated.

The electric two-wheeler maker is working closely with its dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually, it noted. "This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," the company said. The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by Ola Electric caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry. The incident came to light after a video of the e-scooter engulfed in flame was widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle.

Another electric vehicle maker Jitendra New EV Tech is also investigating the cause of its electric scooters catching fire while being transported in a container truck. The incident happened on April 9 near the company's factory gate at Nashik in Maharashtra.