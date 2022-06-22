Maruti Suzuki plans to limit the waiting period for the new 2022 Brezza. While the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ready to hit showrooms on the 30th of June, potential customers can book the car for Rs 11,000 at any Arena dealership or online.

The much-awaited facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ready to hit showrooms on the 30th of June. Potential users can prebook the new Brezza at any Arena dealership or online by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, MSIL said that the company will produce 10,000 units of the new 2022 Maruti Brezza per month and it will be increased to avoid long waiting periods.

The new Brezza is said to come with a waiting period of 2 months for the first couple of months. Maruti plans to continue with this time frame. In fact, the company has bookings of 20,000 units of the SUV’s outgoing model. He also confirmed that the 2022 Maruti Brezza will be initially made available with the 1.5L K15C petrol engine only. At present, the Indo-Japanese automaker has a total booking backlog of 315,000 units including 130,000 units of the CNG models. Therefore, it has temporarily halted launches of the new CNG models. The Brezza CNG will be introduced once Maruti is able to cater to the present demand in a better manner and backlogs have been dealt with.

The new Brezza will be the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature an electric sunroof. It will also get features like a Heads-Up Display (HUD) and a 360-degree camera, which will be borrowed from the new generation of the Baleno. It will also come with an updated 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a twin-dial instrument cluster, new-generation telematics, rear AC vents, 6 airbags and an electronic stability program (ESP).

As mentioned above, the new Maruti Brezza 2022 will come with a new petrol engine. The carmaker says that the new motor will offer better mileage. Its power and torque output will stand at 103bhp and 136.8Nm respectively. The subcompact SUV can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The automatic variants will be exclusively offered with paddle shifters.

The 2022 Maruti Brezza will be offered in 4 trims (LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+) and 9 colour options including 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone. The model lineup will include 3 automatic variants.