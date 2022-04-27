MG Motor India has announced a partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to bolster the EV charging infrastructure across the country. With this, MG Motor India becomes the first passenger car company to tie up with BPCL to rapidly enhance the adoption of ‘green mobility'.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles. Furthermore, our customers also benefit from the unique 6-way charging ecosystem that makes using an EV every day much easier. Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. BPCL's strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions. We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same.”

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL said, “Sustainable consumption is the present and future as we move into the era of mass electric mobility. As we herald the phase of rapid energy transition to electric mobility, BPCL is at the forefront of addressing the three big anxieties amongst electric vehicle owners (range anxiety, time anxiety, and discovery anxiety) in order to build consumer confidence for the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles in the country. BPCL is setting up fast-charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7000 conveniently located fast-charging stations in the country in the next 2-3 years. These fast-charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities viz, hygienic washrooms, refreshments, micro ATMs, etc. This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions. MG Motor India is known for creating differentiated customer experiences through its wide range of evolved Internet SUVs and is a leading player in EVs in India. We look forward to this partnership, providing a fillip to countrywide adoption of electric mobility and opening up opportunities for creating exciting customer offerings in the personal mobility space.”

From its inception, MG Motor India has set its multi-step charging system with AC chargers and DC fast chargers in residential communities and MG showrooms. MG also extends a 6-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), an extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), and community chargers. The proposed EV Charging Network with BPCL will facilitate an uninterrupted driving experience for EV users and boost the country's EV manufacturing ecosystem.