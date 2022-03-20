The German automaker says that the price correction will be in the range of 3 percent, across the entire model range.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective April 1, 2022. The German automaker says that the price correction will be in the range of 3 percent, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”

From April 1st, the following will be the starting prices for all the models across the range (all prices are ex-showroom).

A 200 limousine - Rs 42 lakh

GLA 200 - Rs 45 lakh

GLC 200 - Rs 62 lakh

GLE 300 d 4M - Rs 86 lakh

GLS 400d 4M - Rs 1.16 crore

LWB E-Class 200 - Rs 71 lakh

S-Class 350 d - Rs 1.60 crore

AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) - Rs 1.77 crore

AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) - Rs 2.70 crore

