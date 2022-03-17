The auto major has rolled out a customer convenience package (CCP) as part of its efforts to further strengthen its after-sales service connect with customers.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has rolled out an initiative to cover customer vehicles for unforeseen failures in the engine due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration. The auto major has rolled out a customer convenience package (CCP) as part of its efforts to further strengthen its after-sales service connect with customers.

In an interaction with PTI, MSI Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said that incidents of heavy flooding on the roads and incidents of adulterated fuel taking a toll on vehicles has seen an upward trend over the last few years. "Of late we have seen sporadic incidents of heavy rains, which lead to flooding of roads. So, we have received feedback from customers about engine seizures in such situations. Also, now with COVID situation, people are travelling a lot more and sometimes there is an issue of adulterated fuel damaging the engine," he stated. So, to provide relief to customers in such situations, the company has introduced this initiative. "We are now saying that do not worry and drive back, obviously try to avoid big poodles of water, but if something goes wrong with the engine in such situation, we will take care of it," Banerjee noted. The customer will have to only pay a small amount for the package, in the case of Alto and Wagon R, the amount would be in the range of Rs 500, he added. "In case of any issue, you the bring the car to our service station and we are going to fix the problem, no questions asked," Banerjee said. As per the customer research, the company has found that customers today are more risk-averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle, he added.

"Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars. With that in mind, we are introducing our new product offering known as CCP. CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration," Banerjee said. The company customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorised workshop across the country, he added. MSI currently has set up over 4,200 service touchpoints across more than 2,100 cities in the country.