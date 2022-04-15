The price for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift ranges from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki Indian has launched the next-gen Ertiga MPV. As per the company, the next generation of the MPV is powered by an all-new 'Next-Gen' K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with smart 'Hybrid Technology' coupled with an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission. The price ranges from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Available in both petrol and CNG option, it offers a mileage of 20.51 km per litre (petrol) and 26.11 km per kg (CNG). And apart from a redesigned front end, a new alloy wheel design, chrome garnish at the rear and a few minor changes from the inside, the facelifted Ertiga remains pretty much the same as before. However, there are two new colour options.

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said: "Ertiga's launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7%."

"The 'Next-Gen Ertiga' with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission."

The biggest change comes from the engine department. The 1.5-litre motor is now a DualJet engine with start-stop technology but is a bit down on power from the previous generation model. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has also added the six-speed torque converter instead of the four-speed one earlier.

The launch marks the tenth anniversary of Ertiga which created the compact MPV segment in the country. To date, 750,000 units of the Ertiga have been sold in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)