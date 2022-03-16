Both the Baleno and Glanza go up against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20 in India.

To be honest, there isn't much difference between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the recently launched Toyota Glanza. But crucially, there are a few more distinguishing factors from the previous-generation models, which should make things interesting for buyers. First off, they share the same engine, transmissions and features and are based on the same Heartect platform. The Glanza, too, gets the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K12N engine which produces 90hp and 113Nm of torque; and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission along with a five-speed AMT, as well. This makes it the first Toyota product in India to adorn that automatic gearbox.

The most noticeable change comes in the form of design. Upfront, the Glanza premium hatchback sports a more Toyota-ish grille and bumper, along with simpler Daytime Running Headlamps (DRLs) in comparison to Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Then there's the slightly different design to the 16-inch alloy wheels and the Toyota badges all around the car. On the inside, things remain pretty much the same as well. However, the only difference is the fact that the Glanza comes with a beige and black dual-tone interior. The Baleno, on that front, comes with a navy blue and black dual-tone scheme.

Just like the Baleno, the Glanza comes with a heads-up display, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera and six airbags on select variants. Speaking of which, Toyota's latest product in India is sold in E, S, G and V trim levels, while the Baleno is sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. Most importantly though, the Glanza is priced between Rs 6.39 lakh - 9.69 lakh, which makes it between Rs 4,000 and Rs 20,000 more expensive than the Baleno, depending upon the variant.

Another key difference is the fact that the Baleno is sold a two-year/40,000-kilometre warranty, while the Glanza comes with a much better three-year/one lakh kilometre standard warranty. Apart from all that, the fuel efficiency figures remain identical too. The manual version as claimed figure of 22.35kpl, while the AMT-fitted variants return an impressive 22.94kpl. Both the Baleno and Glanza go up against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20 in India.