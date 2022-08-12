The launch of the new Scorpio Classic SUV is a part of the company's plan to maintain the old-generation Scorpio's fan base by continuing to provide it in a new form following the release of the all-new Scorpio-N, which is a very new car overall.

Mahindra unveiled the all-new Scorpio Classic SUV, which is expected to be less expensive than the current Scorpio-N model, which sells for between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the Scorpio is the company's effort to retain the following of the old-gen Scorpio which has been introduced with slightly tweaked exterior looks. The 2022 Scorpio Classic comes as a slightly updated version of the old-gen Scorpio.

This launch is a part of the company's plan to maintain the old-generation Scorpio's fan base by continuing to provide it in a new form following the release of the all-new Scorpio-N, which is a very new car overall. In order to expand the client base for the Scorpio brand, both cars will continue to be sold simultaneously.

A new front grille with a black and chrome finish will be added to the new Scorpio Classic as part of exterior upgrades. The new faux skid plate and the application of Mahindra's new "Twin Peaks" emblem will be the only other modifications in addition to this. The model will ride on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on the higher trims, although the base form will still retain steel wheels.

A larger touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be installed inside the car, which will bring a touch of modernity and benefit from using fewer buttons and knobs for a cleaner appearance. It should be noted, nevertheless, that the Scorpio Classic's cheapest model might not come with an infotainment system.

Another significant improvement on the Scorpio Classic is the installation of a completely new suspension system, which should improve the handling of the vehicle and improve the overall driving dynamics.

At the heart of the new Scorpio sits a 2.2-litre, mHawk 4-cylinder engine with Common Rail Direct Injection technology. This engine has been rated to deliver 97 kW of power at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 1600-2800 rpm. The engine delivers power to the rear wheel via a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the car misses out on an automatic gearbox option.

The company is yet to roll out the official pricing of the new SUV. However, it will certainly undercut the cost of the Scorpio-N. It is likely to be placed in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it will rival the likes of other models such as the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.