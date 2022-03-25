Lexus claims that the buyback program for ES 300h will offer the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with up to 60 percent residual value.

Lexus India has announced the launch of its new 'Buyback Promise' program starting with the locally assembled ES 300h. There's also a loyalty program under the ‘Lexus Life’, umbrella. Lexus had commenced operations in India, back in 2017, and is celebrating five years of operations in the country. The buyback program for ES 300h claims to be amongst the highest buyback price in the luxury car market with up to 60 percent residual value. Under this program, the Japanese luxury carmaker will offer its guests the industry’s best low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars. The loyalty program will benefit existing Lexus customers for their next Lexus purchase with a whole host of offers and packages.

Commenting on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank all our guests for their constant patronage, trust & confidence on the Lexus brand over these 5 years which has made this journey a memorable one. Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES 300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them. Staying true to the Lexus belief of “Omotenashi” we ensure to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. We look forward to offering more such experiences to our guests and enriching their lifestyles.”

Lexus India had launched the ‘Lexus Life’ program in 2021, an exclusive ownership program for Lexus buyers who at Lexus, are treated like ‘guests at home’. Under this program, Lexus brings in new ownership benefits through ‘Lexus Ownership Portfolio’ which includes a variety of crafted plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance. Additionally, Lexus also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’, a new platform for customers to trade-in and upgrade their Lexus cars with ease.