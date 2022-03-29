Auto

Lamborghini crosses 400 cumulative sales milestone in India

To mark the sales milestone and showcase its leadership position in the super-luxury car segment, Lamborghini India curated its third edition of 'Lamborghini Day' in Goa.

FP Staff March 29, 2022 09:29:21 IST
A Lamborghini Urus on Lamborghini Day in Goa. Representational photograph. (Image: Lamborghini)

Italian luxury sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini said it has crossed the 400 cumulative sales mark in India since initiating full-scale operations in 2007. Moreover, the folks at Lamborghini state that 86 percent of that growth was recorded in India just last year.

Commenting on this occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, "We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghini in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We will continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India.”

The company offers unique platforms where existing and prospective customers can experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India, he added. To mark the sales milestone and showcase its leadership position in the super-luxury car segment, Lamborghini India curated its third edition of 'Lamborghini Day' in Goa.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: March 29, 2022 14:52:09 IST

