Keeway, a Hungarian brand owned by the Qianjiang (QJ) Group, has unveiled three new two-wheelers for the Indian market. Just in case you’re wondering, the aforementioned Chinese two-wheeler brand is also the parent company of Benelli. These three new products mark the beginning of Keeway’s journey in India, as the company plans to launch eight products in 2022 alone. All three products, which include a retro-themed scooter, a maxi scooter and a twin-cylinder cruiser, will come to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, which basically means they will be assembled here. The company says that test rides will begin on May 26, and deliveries are expected to commence by June. Those interested can put down Rs 10,000 to book their very own Keeway motorcycle or scooter.

Keeway Sixties 300i

The Sixties 300i, as the name suggests, is powered by a 278.2cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 18.7hp and 22Nm. Its name also gives us a clue about the styling which has been adopted by Keeway. It’s very retro with its hexagonal headlamp, spilt seats and 1960s scooter touches all around. However, it packs quite a lot of modern features like dual-channel ABS, LED lights and more.

Keeway Vieste 300

The Vieste 300 is also powered by the same 278.2cc engine as the Sixties 300i but gets a larger fuel tank and wheels thanks to the maxi scooter body shape. It, too, gets modern touches like dual-channel ABS, LED projector headlamps, part-digital part-analogue instrument cluster and more. Just like the Sixties 300i and K-Light 250V, there are three colour options on offer.

Keeway K-Light 250V

Then there’s the K-Light 250V, which is a cruiser-styled motorcycle. It is powered by a 249cc, V-twin motor putting out 18.7hp and 19Nm. Interestingly, it’s the first 250cc motorcycle to get a twin-cylinder motor and belt-drive system. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed gearbox. Keeway has equipped the K-Light 250V with an upside-down fork (USD) and hydraulic shocks at the rear. Once it’s launched, it will compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor, Yezdi Roadster and Benelli Imperiale.