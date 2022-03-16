Once it does arrive in India, the Jeep Meridian will take on the likes of the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

Jeep India has already given us a glimpse of the upcoming Meridian, and now there's a date for the complete unveil as well. On March 29, the seven-seater SUV will be revealed in India, and reports suggest that, like the Compass, it will be made in India and exported from here to certain countries. The Merdian is based on the Jeep Commander, which is already sold in the South American market. However, the right-hand-drive version to be sold in India will come with a number of distinctive features to set it apart. For instance, the Jeep Merdian is likely to come with a six-seat version alongside the aforementioned seven-seat variant.

Furthermore, it will share its underpinnings with the Compass and will come with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor which will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. However, it is unlikely that Jeep will use the 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine for the Merdian, and could employ the use of a different engine down the line. Since it will come with a three-row cabin, Jeep's upcoming SUV will be longer than the Compass. From a design standpoint, the Merdian is likely to share several styling cues with the Grand Cherokee, which incidentally, will also make its way to India in 2022.

On the inside, Jeep is expected to fit the Merdian with many distinctive features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and a whole lot more. Online reports suggest there could also be safety features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), emergency braking system and seven airbags as standard fitment. Once it does arrive in India, the Jeep Meridian will take on the likes of the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq. The Meridan SUV is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated launches in the country.