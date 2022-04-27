The Ioniq 5 is set to mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) expansion plans in India.

Hyundai Motor India has finally announced the imminent arrival of the Ioniq 5 EV in India this year. The Ioniq 5 is set to mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) expansion plans in India. The Korean automaker will be introducing the Ioniq 5 in the second half of 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the Ioniq 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of Ioniq 5 in CY 22 in India. Powering up a new era of electric mobility, Ioniq 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. Ioniq 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With our 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale.”

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles. Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design; while interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints.

Furthermore, Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 5 can do 502 kilometres on a single charge and has a top speed of 260km/hr. It could come with two battery pack options - 58kWh and 77.4kWh. Also, since the E-GMP platform can accommodate many body types, we could see more BEVs from Hyundai in India. Given the recent news about Kia EV6, this year could prove to be a fruitful one for EVs in India.