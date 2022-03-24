Honda 2Wheelers India exports over 30 lakh units in 21 years
The company’s export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that its cumulative exports have now breached the 30 lakh units’ mark in its 21st year of operations. Honda 2Wheelers India began exporting back in 2001 with its debut model - Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 15 lakh mark in 2016, the next 15 lakh exports were added in only the last five years. FYI, Honda exports to over 29 global markets from India.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”
Speaking on this milestone achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020."
Moreover, in 2020 the company established a new 'Overseas Business Expansion' vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like the United States, Japan & Europe among others. Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its fourth factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat. The company’s export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models. However, it's the Honda Dio that is the most preferred two-wheeler from HMSI's exports contingent.
