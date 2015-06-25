Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama as the three-BJP-MLA opposition created an uproar over tabling of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report.

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly on Wednesday witnessed high drama as the three-BJP-MLA opposition created an uproar over tabling of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report, and were subsequently marshalled out of the House.

As soon as the House proceedings began, Opposition leader Vijendra Gupta and the other two BJP MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, demanded tabling of the Commission's report on the financial condition of civic bodies in the city.

When Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not pay heed to them, the trio rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans demanding implementation of the Commission's report. Later, they went up to Goel.

The Speaker tried to pacify the BJP MLAs, but when they did not relent, he instructed the marshals to take them out of the Assembly and then resumed the budget proceeding.

"Opposition is not being heard. We were just demanding to table the report of fourth Finance Commission in the Assembly, but we were thrown out which is unfair," Gupta told reporters after being marshalled out.

Later in the day, speaking during the discussion on 'No Detention Policy' under the RTE Act, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he was not against it.

"I am not against the 'No Detention Policy' but I am not in favour of implementing it without preparation," said Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister.

The Assembly had on Tuesday passed three bills including the Delhi Legislative Assembly Members (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill.

Stunned by the government's move to pass these bills in the absence of Opposition, Gupta regretted that BJP could not participate in the discussion on the Bill because he and the other two BJP MLAs were forcibly removed from the Assembly by the marshals.

Gupta said the "hurried" presenting and passing of the Disqualification Bill was absolutely "unconstitutional" as it violated the laid-down judicial process.

"Matter of Office of Profit in respect of MLAs is already under consideration in the Delhi High Court and the Delhi Assembly cannot make any amendment in the Act as long as it is sub-judice," he said, adding that he would take up the matter with the Lt Governor and if required to the President of India also.

