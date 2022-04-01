The standard version of the Hero Destini 125 retails at Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Destini 125 XTEC for a price of Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The standard version of the Hero Destini 125 retails at Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Essentially, it gets added kit like LED headlamps and Bluetooth connectivity over the standard version of the Destini 125.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for latest technology and segment-first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”

There’s also the new ‘Nexus Blue’ colour that adds a striking statement to contemporary urban mobility. Apart from the semi-digital instrument cluster, it gets features like a front USB charger, side-stand engine cut off and more. It continues to be powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder motor churning out 9bhp and 10.4Nm of torque.