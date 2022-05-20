In fact, even jumping a red light while wearing a helmet will attract a fine of Rs 2,000

To ensure better safety standards for two-wheelers plying on Indian roads, there has been an update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act. This latest amendment will allow authorities to levy an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for any two-wheeler rides caught breaking the rules in regard to not wearing helmets properly.

For example, if the rider is wearing a helmet but the chin strap is untied while on the move, that too will attract a fine of Rs 2,000. Another situation wherein a fine of Rs 1,000 will be enforced if the helmet does not have the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. In fact, even jumping a red light while wearing a helmet will attract a fine of Rs 2,000. This also applies to certain other road-based violations for two-wheelers.

Given the appalling safety standards on Indian roads, especially for two-wheelers, this move should have a positive impact on all those violating a simple yet essential rule of wearing a helmet with the right BSI certification. It’s also bound to bring about a certain change when it comes to riding habits since this doesn’t just apply to the wearing the helmet, but also securing the chin strap properly and taking care of simple violations as well.