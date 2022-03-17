Gadkari launches green hydrogen-based fuel cell electric vehicle Toyota Mirai
Speaking at the event, Gadkari said FCEV, powered by hydrogen, is one of the best zero-emission solutions.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched green hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Toyota Mirai, and said this is the first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create an ecosystem for such vehicles in the country.
It is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water, the road transport and highways minister said. He added that green hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass.
Gadkari noted that the introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India. Toyota Kirloskar Motor, along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Power Minister R K Singh and Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present at the event.
