The SUV bug has bitten almost everyone now. It was almost blasphemous to think that a sports or luxury car maker like Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley or Ferrari would ever succumb to the pressures of the automotive world to finally make an SUV. Nonetheless, the day has arrived and Ferrari has finally teased the upcoming four-door Purosangue SUV on its social media handles. And although there were a few leaked images not too long back from a factory floor, Ferrari is counting on bringing out info on its brand new SUV in phases.

For example, the Instagram caption reads, "You’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm they’re true (some of them). All will be revealed later this year." The front end shown in the teaser image points to a look clearly inspired by the SF90, especially those split LED headlamps. The muscular lines on the bonnet go well with the rather restrained look, at least from the front. There are also those large air intakes just below the LED DRLs and, of course, the slightly flared wheel arches, with the famed Ferrari logo smack dab in the middle of it all.

The Purosangue is expected to be powered by three different powertrains. The first could come from the 296 GTB, which is the twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor that puts out 819bhp. Then, there could be the hybrid twin-turbo V8 from the SF90, putting out a mind-blowing 1000bhp. Given that Ferrari had committed to producing V12 engines, the Purosangue SUV could probably come with a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated, 12-cylinder engine as well. For the sake of purists, let's hope that turns out to be true. Once it does arrive, it will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga.