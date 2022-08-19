Bugatti, the French supercar maker teased that they will be launching a new supercar. Many believe that the new supercar will be the last of its kind, the last supercar to come with a W16 engine.

Bugatti has teased a new model which is set to make its debut on August 19, 2022. The company has said that the new model is the ‘last of its kind,’ suggesting that it could be the company’s last pure internal combustion model.

The company has previously called its W16 engine, ‘the last of its kind’. The carmaker has confirmed that the model will be showcased at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a part of the Monterey Car Week. The company has so far released two teasers over social media one previewing the car’s headlamps and the second the tail-light design.

Bugatti’s next hypercar is expected to be a hybrid which could see the company retire its iconic W16 engine which has now been around since the debut of the Veyron in the 2000s. The unit was upgraded for use in the current Chiron and the upcoming model could be the last to use the engine in a pure combustion set-up.

The new model is expected to be based on the current Chiron and could be part of the company’s one-off series of models which have included the likes of the Divo, Centodieci and La Voiture Noire.

The teaser for the headlamps reveals a swept-back unit with four rows of horizontal LED lighting elements while the rear reveals an X-shaped tail-lamp design – a design previously seen on the Bolide track car though it lacks the high-set central exhaust. The arms of the X-shaped elements converge into a slim central lighting unit.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">THE LAST OF ITS KIND<br>19 AUGUST 2022 | 10:20 PDT (17:20 GMT)<br>THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUGATTI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUGATTI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MontereyCarWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MontereyCarWeek</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheQuail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheQuail</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheQuailEvents?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheQuailEvents</a> <a href="https://t.co/OGCMmXrAXE">pic.twitter.com/OGCMmXrAXE</a></p>— Bugatti (@Bugatti) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bugatti/status/1559540490671755264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

However, unlike the track-only concept Bolide, the upcoming new car will be road-legal. Earlier reports have cited that Bugatti is working on a roadster variant of the Chiron. The SuperCar blog stated in one of the reports that 99 of these roadster models will be made, that will have the platform of the Chiron but with completely different bodywork. The roadster will be powered by the familiar quad-turbo W16 engine that belts out 1600 hp.

Bugatti has already announced that all units of the Chiron it planned to produce have been spoken for with the company now only required to manufacture and deliver the models to clients. The company recently delivered the last unit of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ marking the end of the production of the limited run variant of the hypercar.