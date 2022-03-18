The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for the project with Greaves Retail, which is the retail business division of Greaves Cotton.

Electric mobility solutions start-up Bounce Infinity said it has partnered with Greaves Retail to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves electric vehicles. The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for the project with Greaves Retail, which is the retail business division of Greaves Cotton, Bounce Infinity said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the company plans to target 10 cities with 300 battery swap stations per city in different parts of the country to help Greaves Retail strengthen last-mile connectivity, it added. Greaves Cotton is present in the EV segment through electric two-wheelers sold under the Ampere brand, along with electric three-wheelers.

"The battery swapping service will be for both electric two-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments)," the statement said, adding Bounce Infinity swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries for Greaves Retail customers for swapping. Bounce and Greaves Retail are committed to bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the market, Bounce co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said.

"We are happy to have Ampere as our partners who will be using our battery swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas (battery as a service)," he added. Y V S Vijay Kumar, CEO - Greaves Retail, said the partnership with Bounce Infinity will help the company expand its offerings and strengthen its leadership position in the EV space.