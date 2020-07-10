BMW’s #JustCantWait Campaign Brings A Whole New World Of Convenience To Car Buyers

BMW is being true to its reputation for innovation, with the #JustCantWait campaign that helps make driving pleasure accessible again in a post lockdown world.

After the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown upended the automotive industry in a major way, some suspected that car buying might never recover its former glory. These observations were based on prevailing health concerns and the economic downturn. But they didn’t factor in the ingenuity of big car companies like BMW, who have charted a complete course of action to put car fans back in the driving seat with a brand transformation to better align it with the new post pandemic reality.

Showing its renowned strategic agility, BMW has used the temporary lull in business to launch a reboot of the brand, to make it more consumer centric and interactive than ever before. It’s part of the company’s long term strategy to become trendsetters in the future of mobility in the country. To begin with, the company is preparing to allow consumers to once again sample its products and follow through on their long-held dreams of buying a BMW, through a mixture of safety and technological innovations.

Just to show how serious it is about this reboot, BMW has unveiled a redesign of its classic roundel logo. It’s only the fifth time the famous blue-and-white design has been refurbished since it was created in 1917. The subtle changes include a clearer backdrop that reveals the BMW print in retro font. In one design swoop, it recalls the brand’s glorious and long history, while preparing it for the forthcoming digitization of brands.

But the cynosure of this transformation is the #JustCantWait campaign, that articulates how the conflicting needs of automotive enthusiasts to be on the road and to be safe can be reconciled, as shown in the stirring video below.

Under the aegis of this new #JustCantWait campaign, BMW has unveiled a new, most consumer-friendly sales strategy. For example, it’s now easier than ever to own a BMW, thanks to the BMW Easy Start Plan, which makes EMIs affordable and ROIs enticing on a range of great BMW models.

Even when it’s time to get behind the wheels of a BMW, there is complete peace of mind. That’s because of BMW’s Advanced Hygiene Package, which guarantees customers the safest car cabins. To add to the slew of great new services on offer, the BMW Contactless Experience brings to customers a completely safe car buying experience, directly to the comfort of their homes.

BMW is looking back, only to move ahead, as the #JustCantWait campaign shows. In a new world that prioritizes individual needs and safety, this global automotive behemoth is showing the agility required to give car buyers a stable and sustainable path forward. And along the way, BMW is proving how eternal the values of driving pleasure and good customer service are.

This is partnered content.