Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 percent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs. The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, the impact of the current geopolitical situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and Mini Countryman.

BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units. BMW India is a 100 percent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.