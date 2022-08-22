The Mulliner Batur may very well be the last Bentley to have an ICE. It also lays down the design philosophy that Bentley will adopt for its upcoming EVs, which are set to be launched by 2025.

British luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors has unveiled the Bentley Mulliner Batur, a new two-door touring coupe. The Mulliner Batur features a new design DNA that will ultimately guide the design of Bentley’s future range of EVs.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is only limited to 18 units, similar to the Bacalar, with all of them already sold, and is the most powerful car to come out of Bentley’s stables in Crewe, Cheshire.

While it looks quite different to any Bentley we have seen, the Batur is based on the Continental GT, and uses the floorpan and mechanicals. Commissioned by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house bespoke designers the car carries a muscular aesthetic with a reimagined front that still carries the large grille but has replaced the twin-pod headlamp design with a sharp teardrop shape.

The car rearward design too is carried forward from the GT, with the lines flowing more naturally as compared to the Continental GT. Most of the car has been created new except the door mirrors. It rides on bespoke 22-inch alloys.

The new design showcases the development of the company’s design principles for its first BEV which is due in 2025 and other cars that will follow.

The Batur gets the most powerful engine a Bentley has ever got. The 6.0-litre W12 is an advanced twelve-cylinder engine.

As the W12 enters its twilight years as Bentley prepares for its electric revolution, it is upgraded with new turbochargers and intercoolers. The 6.0-litre W12 is an advanced twelve-cylinder engine which generates 719.59 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The W12 is paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission.

Inspired by the interior design of its predecessor Bacalar, the Batur builds on the core elements of Bacalar’s cabin design and adds new sustainable luxury features.

Customers also had the option of choosing from a range of sustainable interior materials such as tannage leather, low-carbon leather, and Dinamica, an alternative material to leather.

The carpets are matched to the leather and made from recycled yarn, a first for Bentley. Clients can choose between bright or dark treatments to the interior brightware and titanium options are also available.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur is priced at $2 million or roughly Rs 16 crore, before customs or taxes with certain optional extras from Mulliner pushing the price even further. The price of the car, however, is not the reason why most people won’t be able to buy the car from Bentley. The 18 units of this ultra-luxury grand tourer are already booked for the customers with the first few units set to reach them before the end of this year.