The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is based on Maruti's modular Heartect platform and is a significant upgrade in design, interiors, creature comforts and powertrain options over the last generation.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited Alto K10 in India. It is an all-new generation Alto and Maruti Suzuki already started accepting bookings for the car at a payment of Rs 11,000 and will soon start with the deliveries. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base trim and going up to Rs. 5.83 lakh for the range-topping variant.

The new Alto K10 will offer a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 66 Bhp and peak torque of 89 Nm. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and an AMT or the AGS transmission. Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer a CNG variant with the new Alto but it may come at a later date. With the manual variant, the new Alto K10 returns a maximum fuel efficiency of 24.99 km/h.

The all-new Alto K10 is completely conceptualised, designed and made in India on Suzuki’s platform and drivetrain. The Alto K10 is longer than before and also offers a longer wheelbase. That translates into best in the segment rear legroom for the passengers. The new car gets a turning radius of 4.5-metres, which makes it very agile.

The all-new Alto K10 is available in seven different variant options including Standard, LXi, LXi(O), VXi, VXi(O), VX+ and VXi+(O). There are six colour options available with the new model. Visually, the car looks a lot different from the existing Alto K10. It gets a new front grille that is mounted lower and covers a much bigger portion of the Alto’s face. The headlamps are also larger and are wrap-around.

The rear gets new squarish tail lamps, which add a sharp look to the car. The turn indicators are mounted on the fenders and are not on the ORVM.

The cabin also gets a lot of changes. First of all, Maruti Suzuki has now added an all-black theme to the cabin. The dashboard gets a layered design. There is floating touchscreen infotainment in the centre. Maruti Suzuki did not announce the measurements of the screen. The centre console also looks premium with silver inserts on both sides. The steering wheel is new and the new Alto K10 also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. The upholstery used in the car is also new and adds a fresh look to the cabin.

The all-new Alto K10 is completely conceptualised, designed and made in India on Suzuki’s platform and drivetrain. The Alto K10 is longer than before and also offers a longer wheelbase. That translates into best in the segment rear legroom for the passengers. The new car gets a turning radius of 4.5-metres, which makes it very agile.

All four doors of the Alto now get speakers while the infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster gets a digital speedometer. There are dual airbags, ABS/EBD, rear parking assistance and more for stress-free and safe driving.