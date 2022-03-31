The 2022 Renault Kiger comes with a few subtle cosmetic changes along with a few feature updates, as well.

Renault has given their much-loved Kiger sub-four-metre compact SUV an update. It's now priced from Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom), which translates to a hike of roughly Rs 5,000 over the previous iteration. The biggest change comes in terms of features, with the updated Kiger now boasting of a wireless charger and climate control. From a design standpoint, there's now a new front skid plate finished in silver along with a chrome strip just above the rear bumper.

The 16-inch alloy wheels now come with red accents and the French automaker has added a 'Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof' (dual-tone) colour option, similar to the one on the Triber. That's not all though, the SUV also gets 'Turbo' decals on the doors, on the turbo-petrol variants. On the inside, the 2022 Kiger gets the PM2.5 air filter standard across all variants. There are also red accents on the dashboard along with red contrast stitching and new quilted seats upholstery.

The recently launched RXT (O) variant, which only came with the non-turbo engine, is now available with the turbo-petrol variant (MT & CVT). Other than these changes, the Kiger remains pretty much the same as before. It still boasts of a four-star Global NCAP crash test rating. The powertrains options remain the same as earlier with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 71bhp and 96Nm; and comes mated to five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox.

The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 99bhp and 160Nm of torque; and comes mated to a five-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The reason for this update for the Kiger for the Renault is because the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser are scheduled to get a major facelift real soon. Apart from these two sub-four-metre SUVs, the Kiger also competes with the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300.