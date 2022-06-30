After a number of teasers over the past week or so, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the heavily updated Brezza in the country

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of the heavily updated Brezza in India. Prices for the sub-four-metre SUV now start from Rs 7.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.96 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Just like before, there are four variants to choose from - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, with the latter two available with a dual-tone paint job. Speaking of which, the 2022 Brezza comes with six colour options. On the safety front, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza now comes with six airbags and ESP on higher variants. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has added 16-inch alloy wheels to the mix to give the B-segment SUV a fresher look.

Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles. Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility” to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All New Hot and Techy Brezza” with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again.”

The biggest changes in the new Brezza come in the form of cosmetic changes to the front and rear styling. At the front, there’s a new grille, LED headlamps and DRls; while the rear gets new LED taillamps. Other than that, the overall styling seems to have been given prominence to set it apart from the previous generation model and of course, the competition. Maruti Suzuki boffins have also raised the stance and fitted the Brezza with the updated 1.5-litre K12C engine (Smart Hybrid) from the XL6, which is taken the claimed fuel efficiency figure to 20.15 km/l (MT). Mind you, this is for the LXi and VXi versions; The ZXI, ZXI+ is rated at 19.89 km/l (MT) and 19.80 km/l (AT).

On the inside, there’s a whole new dashboard layout with a flat-bottom steering wheel and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki also claims to have improved knee space and added wider seats. Then there’s the segment-first Heads-Up Display (HUD), wireless car charger, electric sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

That’s not all though, the new Brezza also comes with a six-speed automatic transmission from the XL6 and a new dual-tone dashboard colour scheme. Even the instrument cluster is now new and Maruti Suzuki has added two personalised accessories options named Metroscape and Terrascape. We’ll be sure to bring you more about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza once we drive the car day in just a couple of days from now.