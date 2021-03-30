Writers from four continents nominated for International Booker Prize 2021; winners to be announced in June
Can Xue’s I Live in the Slums and Ngugi wa Thiong’o's The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi are among 13 books on the long list for the award.
Chinese writer Can Xue and Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o, both long-favoured contenders for the Nobel Prize for literature, are among nominees for the International Booker Prize for fiction.
Can Xue’s I Live in the Slums and Ngugi’s The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi are among 13 books on the long list for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) prize.
The list announced Tuesday features works from four continents, including The War of the Poor by France’s Eric Vuillard, In Memory of Memory by Russian writer Maria Stepanova, The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez and Minor Detail by Palestinian author Adania Shibli.
Writer Lucy Hughes-Hallett, who heads the judging panel, said a theme of many of the books was “migration — the pain of it, but also the fruitful interconnectedness of the modern world.”
The six finalists are set to be revealed on 22 April and the winner on 2 June.
The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a book of fiction in any language that is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.
The prize money is split between the book’s author and its translator. Ngugi translated his own novel from his mother tongue, Kikuyu.
Tracy Campbell wins prestigious US history book prize for The Year of Peril: America in 1942
In his book, Campbell looks at the deep fractures within American society a year after Pearl Harbor, as a series of defeats in the Pacific and the struggle to create a beachhead in Europe seemed to bring the country to the brink of military defeat and splintering from within.
Every Vow You Break: An indiscretion, a stalker and a wedding fuel Peter Swanson's latest thriller
The book title, Every Vow You Break, which calls to mind a famous stalker song by The Police — sets readers up for what the publisher’s hype has promised. A thriller.
In The Execution of Bhagat Singh, a definitive study of the travesty of justice that was the revolutionary's trial
In their attempt to punish Bhagat Singh, British authorities used controversial legislative powers to make an ordinance supposedly aimed at preserving ‘peace, order and good government’ but one that was never approved by the Central Assembly in India nor the British Parliament.