Windham-Campbell Prizes: Vivian Gornick, Michael R Jackson and Renee Gladman among 2021 winners
The awards, administered through Yale University, were announced Monday.
New Yotk: Playwright Michael R Jackson, author-critic Vivian Gornick and fiction and nonfiction writer Renee Gladman are among this year’s winners of Windham-Campbell Prizes, which provide $165,000 for each recipient to focus on work “independent of financial concerns.”
Other winners include the Dutch author-translator Kate Briggs, the Canadian-based poet and novelist Dionne Brand, US poet Natalie Scenters-Zapico, Canadian-based poet Canisia Lubrin and dramatist Nathan Alan Davis.
The awards, administered through Yale University, were announced Monday. They were established in 2013. Previous winners include Teju Cole, James Salter and Suzan-Lori Parks.
