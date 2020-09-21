Where Eagles Dared: Read an excerpt from Rishi Kumar's graphic novel about Operation Safed Sagar during the Kargil War

The objective of Operation Safed Sagar was to oust Pakistani intruders from Indian positions in the Kargil sector.

After titles on the Siachen Glacier Conflict and several notable members of the Indian armed forces, artist and illustrator Rishi Kumar has created a comic book about Operation Safed Sagar, which showcases a large-scale use of air power in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Where Eagles Dared: Operation Safed Sagar is a depiction of strikes and other operations conducted by the Indian Air Force to support troops on the ground during Operation 'Vijay' of the 1999 Kargil War. The objective was to oust Pakistani intruders from Indian positions in the Kargil sector.

An alumnus of the Delhi College of Art, Rishi Kumar is the founder of AAN Publishers. He has been creating graphic novels about India's war heroes since 2012. The objective of his work is to raise awareness, especially among young Indians, about the valour and selfless service of unknown heroes during war and peace time, as well as their 'Country First' spirit, Kumar says.

This excerpt from Where Eagles Dared: Operation Safed Sagar has been reproduced with permission from Rishi Kumar and AAN Publishers.