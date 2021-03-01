Watch: On Day 6 of Delhi Literature Festival 2021, Durjoy Datta talks about his dystopian romance novel

The discussion centered on Datta's journey as a writer, handling criticism over the years, juggling writing literary fiction and Hindi TV shows, among many other things.

On the sixth and last day of the Delhi Literature Festival 2021, popular romance novelist Durjoy Datta was in conversation with Firstpost journalist Suryasarathi Bhattacharya where the former talked about his latest book A Touch of Eternity and how his idea of love and relationships has evolved over the years.

The session included discussions around Datta's journey as a writer, handling criticism over the years, juggling writing literary fiction and Hindi TV shows, among many other things.

A Touch of Eternity is another love story from Datta, infused with a bit of fantasy, and follows the story of Druvan and Anvesha, who are convinced that they are soulmates. As they fight the reluctance of their parents, a scientific breakthrough is on the brink of making reincarnation a reality and the couple decides that this is the very opportunity to prove their love to their parents.

Datta's latest outing is also slightly different from his previous works in terms of setting, characterisation, topicality etc. At the same time, while reading the book, one is bound to think of it cinematically. Datta confessed in the session that he indeed wrote the book thinking of it as a show. "When I started writing this book, I wrote it in a way thinking a movie producer would read this. They don't read dense stuff, they like reading stories where events happen really quickly. But halfway along the process, I realised it's getting irritating for me and I decided to go back to my usual style."

Watch the session here —