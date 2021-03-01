Watch: On Day 6 of Delhi Literature Fest 2021, Deanne Panday discusses fitness, mental and physical health

Through the session, Panday addressed questions about how the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increased consciousness in navigating mental and physical health, how she cultivated her own philosophy of balance and the future trajectory of the fitness industry.

The last day of the ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival witnessed lifestyle coach and author, Deanne Panday share her insights on health and wellness, while discussing her latest book, Balance: The Secret to True Health and Happiness in 13 Ways.

The writer spoke about her own fitness journey which began when she was a 12-year-old working out to actor Jane Fonda's exercise routines. In discussing the 13 ways that her latest book enumerates for living a balanced life, she brought home the concept of unfiltered inner joy that she experiences as the most significant approach towards fulfillment.

On being asked about the misconceptions surrounding women and strength training, she dove into the scientific approaches associated with weight training and stressed on the importance of muscle strengthening for women. She elaborated that female body goes through a lot from menstruation to child birth to various menopausal stages. At such times, weight training done in tandem with other exercises become the only way to have healthy joints and reduce the risk of falls and injuries.

Every person's physical and dietary needs are as unique as a fingerprint, she said, and nutrition and exercise patterns should be so programmed that they suit the individual's need, not what is prescribed as a generality. Watch the session here —