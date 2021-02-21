Watch: On Day 2 of Delhi Literature Fest 2021, Satyarth Nayak discusses Sridevi's nationwide stardom
The session included questions about Sridevi's career as a child actor, how her stardom reached its zenith at a point when the Hindi film industry was unable to offer a role that matched her stature, and her biggest fear — loneliness.
Day 2 of the Delhi Literature Festival 2021 saw Satyarth Nayak, the author of Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess, discuss the actor's craft and legacy.
Nayak spoke about the experience of writing a book on a subject who he could not interview, but who he had to get to know through the people she interacted with. He also discussed her innate intelligence when it came to picking roles and knowing which films would go on to succeed.
The author says that at the heart of Sridevi's craft was her ability to be like water — to be able to fit into any mould or shape. This, coupled with her mastery over several languages and ease with working in multiple film industries, propelled her to nation-wide stardom.
Nayak added that she was among the first women to be both a star and actress. Watch the session here —
