The Firstpost Book Club read Satyajit Ray’s The Final Adventures of Professor Shonku in May.

In this last volume of the Professor Shonku adventures, the brilliant scientist travels the world again, facing near-death situations and recording each experience in his diary. We see him being outsmarted by his own invention, the Tellus computer, witness his helplessness as his archrival deliberately misplaces his wonder drug Miracurall, and more. On all his escapades, he's accompanied by his cat Newton and retainer Prahlad.

The panel also discusses Ray's works more broadly and talks about the book Three Rays: Stories from Satyajit Ray, published by Penguin Random House India to coincide with his centenary birth anniversary.