Watch: March's Firstpost Book Club | Reading along with Priya-Alika Elias

For March, the club read Samantha Schweblin's 2014 novel, Fever Dream, translated from the Spanish into English by Megan McDowell.

The Firstpost Book Club concluded its reading for March with an in-depth conversation between the curator of the month, Priya-Alika Elias, and four of our most engaged readers.

Elias is a lawyer and a writer, whose first book, Besharam was published in 2019. A collection of essays, the book is the author's take on subjects such as dating, the patriarchy, and body image issues.

For March, the club read Samantha Schweblin's 2014 novel, Fever Dream, translated from the Spanish into English by Megan McDowell. This taut psychological thriller traces the quest of two mothers, Amanda and Clara, trying to protect their children from an unknown poison. In her short fiction, Schweblin exposes the nature of disease and affliction through a conversation between Clara's 'changed' son David, and Amanda.

Themes surrounding illness, desolation and anxiety are raised in what is an almost hair-raising account of a woman trying to pinpoint the exact moment when she first came into contact with the mysterious substance that is plaguing the small village in which this narrative is set. It speaks to our times in more ways than one as we call to mind the first anniversary of the coronavirus induced lockdown in India.

Watch four of our most engaged readers — Abhinav, Aishwarya, Priyadarshini and Sneha — critique the aforementioned themes and motifs with Elias in this virtual meet-up:

Want to read along with us? Message us on our social media handles with #FirstpostBookClub and join the conversation. Also join our reading group on Facebook.

— Editorial support and coordination by Anvisha Manral and Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe