The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020: Nobel Laureate physicist Roger Penrose, author Jeffrey Archer among speakers to look out for on Day 4

Author Jeffery Archer will share his thoughts on writing, while the day will end with a talk on human consciousness by Nobel laureate and physicist Roger Penrose

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest will host neuroscientists, physicists, internationally acclaimed authors, poets and scriptwriters on Day 4. The speakers will touch upon subjects such as human consciousness, the future of Indian democracy and economy, and the art of scriptwriting plays for actors with disabilities.

The day will commence with a talk by neuroscientist Shuba Tole on human sensory pathways and the elusive distinction between reality and illusion when viewed from a scientific perspective in a session titled The Circuits of Sensation: Bringing the World to Your Brain. Subsequent to that, writer Tara Kaushal will share her learnings from her research for her book — Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigator — in a session titled The Writing of ‘Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigator’ as a Feminist Act. Later in the day, the fest is conducting a unique workshop by acclaimed theatre personalities Dorka Farkas and Istvan Voros, on the art of writing and choreographing plays for persons with disabilities, titled Script and Stage.

In the evening viewers can look forward to a debate moderated by journalist Vir Sanghvi on the motion, Indian Democracy Is In Danger, in which Shashi Tharoor and Mallika Sarabhai will be speaking for the motion while Shazia Illmi and R Jagganathan will be speaking against the motion. Later, the renowned author and former British politician, Jeffrey Archer will share his thoughts on writing in a session titled Do You Want To Become A Story Teller? The day will end with a talk on human consciousness by Nobel laureate and physicist Roger Penrose, followed by a conversation with neuroscientist and bestselling author David Eagleman in the session titled Quantum Mind.

The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2020 will go on from 16 November to 22 November. All sessions can be viewed live for free and without registration on the festival’s social media pages. More details here.